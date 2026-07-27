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Claying Architecture

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Claying Architecture: Making Machine and Material Kin presents a curated collection of essays, interviews, and projects from leading architects, designers, and researchers who are analyzing the role of clay 3D printing in contemporary architecture. The book blends research, theory, and practice to highlight how this ancient material is being reimagined through 3D printing, robotic fabrication, and innovative construction techniques. Through original essays and project showcases, Claying Architecture brings together 30 plus voices from contemporary architectural academia and practice to interrogate why clay is a protagonist in contemporary architecture as an agent capable of binding new kinships between processes, environments, and culture. In this sense, our 'kinship' with the machines of digital fabrication mirrors our 'kinship' with one another and opens up ways t o reflect on how 3D printing clay is a method to reconsider how we code, construct, and conceive architecture.

  • ISBN

    9781961856844

  • Title

    Claying Architecture

  • Author

    Shelby Doyle, Frank Melendez, Kelley Van Dyck Murphy, and Jonathan Scelsa

  • Publisher

    Applied Research + Design (AR+D)

  • Publication year

    2025

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English
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Architecture BooksBuildingsCriticismDecoration & Ornament
Cite: "Claying Architecture" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181670/claying-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Claying Architecture: Making Machine and Material Kin, Applied Research and Design Publishing

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