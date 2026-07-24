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Feria Hábitat València

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2026, the major comprehensive event focused on habitat

Feria Valencia will host the joint celebration of Feria Hábitat València, together with Textilhogar, Espacio Cocina SICI and the new 360 by Cevisama area, from 28 September to 1 October 2026, as part of the 'València Inspira Diseño 2026' initiative. This is a major comprehensive and multisectoral event focused on habitat-related industries, with strong international appeal among profiles such as large-scale retailers and contract sector operators. The initiative is expected to exceed 110,000 m² of exhibition space, with more than 1,200 exhibiting companies and brands.

  • Title

    Feria Hábitat València

  • Type

    Event

  • Organizers

    Feria Valencia

  • From

    September 28, 2026 09:30 AM

  • Until

    October 01, 2026 05:00 PM

  • Venue

    Feria Valencia. València. Spain

  • Address

    Av. de las Ferias s/n
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Cite: "Feria Hábitat València" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181618/feria-habitat-valencia> ISSN 0719-8884

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