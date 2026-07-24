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The Association for Community Design: Enduring Optimism Conference

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Calling all community designers to join us for ACD49 in Bozeman, Montana!

ACD49: Enduring Optimism marks the return of the Association for Community Design's annual conference with a two-day convening on October 2-3, 2026.

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Cite: "The Association for Community Design: Enduring Optimism Conference" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181592/the-association-for-community-design-enduring-optimism-conference> ISSN 0719-8884

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社区设计协会：“恒久乐观”大会

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