The Association for Community Design: Enduring Optimism Conference

Calling all community designers to join us for ACD49 in Bozeman, Montana!
ACD49: Enduring Optimism marks the return of the Association for Community Design's annual conference with a two-day convening on October 2-3, 2026.
Calling all community designers to join us for ACD49 in Bozeman, Montana!
ACD49: Enduring Optimism marks the return of the Association for Community Design's annual conference with a two-day convening on October 2-3, 2026.
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