From September 28 to October 1, 2026, Feria Valencia will host the joint celebration of Feria Hábitat València, Textilhogar, Espacio Cocina SICI, and the new 360 by Cevisama area under the València Inspira Diseño 2026 initiative.

The event will bring together multiple sectors related to the habitat industry in a major integrated exhibition with strong international appeal, particularly among large-scale retailers and contract-sector operators. The initiative is expected to exceed 110,000 square meters of exhibition space and feature nearly 1,500 exhibiting companies and brands.

Download the information related to this event here.