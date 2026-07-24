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València Design Fest

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During the months of September and October, Valencia celebrates this international design festival which brings together professionals and companies with an agenda of activities, talks, exhibitions and open door routes to discover first-hand local talent, the latest trends in design and the creative effervescence of Valencia, chosen as a City of Design by UNESCO.

València Design Fest becomes a brand that inherits the spirit of World Design Capital Valencia 2022 and brings together the local agendas of the entire Valencian design ecosystem, including art galleries, cultural centers, and architecture institutions.
A whole month of experiential, participatory and open events to continue demonstrating the important international event of Valencia with creativity and design.

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Cite: "València Design Fest" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181584/valencia-design-fest> ISSN 0719-8884

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València Design Fest 2026 poster, designed by Chavo Roldán.

瓦伦西亚设计节

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