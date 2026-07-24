Save this picture! València Design Fest 2026 poster, designed by Chavo Roldán.

During the months of September and October, Valencia celebrates this international design festival which brings together professionals and companies with an agenda of activities, talks, exhibitions and open door routes to discover first-hand local talent, the latest trends in design and the creative effervescence of Valencia, chosen as a City of Design by UNESCO.

València Design Fest becomes a brand that inherits the spirit of World Design Capital Valencia 2022 and brings together the local agendas of the entire Valencian design ecosystem, including art galleries, cultural centers, and architecture institutions.

A whole month of experiential, participatory and open events to continue demonstrating the important international event of Valencia with creativity and design.