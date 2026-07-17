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Warming Huts Competition: Arts + Architecture Competition on Ice

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This call for entries is open to all architects, students of architecture, landscape architects, interior designers, artists and industrial designers who have a proven portfolio of design work. It is the intention of this competition to foster and encourage the formation of multi-disciplinary teams.

The huts or installations are placed along the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba (www.theforks.com). The Forks is located in downtown Winnipeg, at the junction of the Red River and the Assiniboine River. The intersection of the two rivers historically has made the area a popular meeting place for over 6,000 years. In recent times, the site has developed into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, with over four million visitors annually.

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Warming Huts Competition: Arts + Architecture Competition on Ice" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148908/warming-huts-competition-arts-plus-architecture-competition-on-ice> ISSN 0719-8884

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Moon Rabbit (New Copper Photography)

Warming Huts 竞赛：冰上艺术与建筑竞赛

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