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Join the 25th Andreu World International Design Contest

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25 years of big ideas. Now it's your turn.

The International Design Contest —Manufacturing the Future— is still open, and there's still time to participate.

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Join the 25th Andreu World International Design Contest" 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148808/join-the-25th-andreu-world-international-design-contest> ISSN 0719-8884

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参加第25届Andreu World国际设计大赛

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