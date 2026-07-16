Join the 25th Andreu World International Design Contest

25 years of big ideas. Now it's your turn.
The International Design Contest —Manufacturing the Future— is still open, and there's still time to participate.
25 years of big ideas. Now it's your turn.
The International Design Contest —Manufacturing the Future— is still open, and there's still time to participate.
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.