The Ibero-American Architecture Conference, organized by the UIC Barcelona School of Architecture and curated by Professor Fredy Massad, was established to offer a rigorous examination of the realities of professional practice, construction, and architectural research in Ibero-America, while addressing the diverse social, cultural, economic, and territorial contexts that shape the region. The program aims to analyze how architecture responds to some of the major challenges of the 21st century from various local perspectives.

This open event is aimed at architecture professionals, educators, and students, with the goal of fostering academic and professional exchange regarding contemporary architecture in Ibero-America. The conference will be held on July 23 and 24 in the Salón de Grados, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.