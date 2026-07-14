Enter the 25th Andreu World International Design Competition

25 years of great ideas. Now it’s your turn.
Registration for the International Design Competition—Manufacturing the Future—is still open, and there is still time to participate.
25 years of great ideas. Now it’s your turn.
Registration for the International Design Competition—Manufacturing the Future—is still open, and there is still time to participate.
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.