  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Enter the 25th Andreu World International Design Competition

Enter the 25th Andreu World International Design Competition

Save

Read the original version in Spanish here.

25 years of great ideas. Now it’s your turn.

Registration for the International Design Competition—Manufacturing the Future—is still open, and there is still time to participate.

Content Loader

#Tags

Architecture CompetitionsIdeas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Enter the 25th Andreu World International Design Competition" [Participa en el 25.º Concurso Internacional de Diseño de Andreu World] 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Diaz, Valentina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148634/enter-the-25th-andreu-world-international-design-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Andreu World

参加第25届Andreu World国际设计大赛

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags