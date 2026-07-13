Since its founding in 1990, Edifica has established itself as the most important exhibition of its kind in Latin America. Organized biennially by the Chilean Chamber of Construction and Fisa, this major event serves as the primary meeting point for the entire industry value chain, bringing together prominent suppliers, professional visitors, and representatives from both the public and private sectors. Its regional relevance is reflected in the projected attendance for upcoming editions, which aim to bring together more than 700 exhibiting companies and 35,000 professionals to highlight the industry’s contribution to the country's development.

To understand the scale of the event, its latest edition—held from October 15 to 17, 2024, at Espacio Riesco—set a high bar by attracting more than 30,000 visitors. On that occasion, the fair spanned approximately 40,000 square meters of exhibition space, a massive venue that served as a stage for numerous activities, technical talks, competitions, and live demonstrations. Furthermore, the event became a hub for high-level political and economic debate, attracting government ministers and authorities from various strategic sectors.