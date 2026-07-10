Design Week Calgary 2026

Where Calgary’s Creative Community Comes Together

Design Week Calgary is a city-wide festival celebrating the talent, creativity, and impact of Calgary’s design community. Through talks, exhibitions, workshops, installations, screenings, tours, and social events, the festival invites the public to explore how design shapes the places we live, the experiences we share, and the future of our city.

Created by designers, for designers, Design Week Calgary opens the doors to creative practice and invites everyone to participate in conversations about architecture, urbanism, fashion, interiors, technology, public art, film, sound, and the built environment.

2026 Theme: In Tune

This year’s theme, In Tune, explores the rhythms of the city around us—its sounds, spaces, people, and everyday experiences. Through diverse programming, Design Week Calgary examines how design helps us notice what is often overlooked, revealing new connections between the built world and the lives we lead.

What to Expect

* Talks and panel discussions with designers, artists, architects, and city builders

* Workshops and hands-on learning experiences

* Exhibitions, installations, and public art activations

* Film screenings and storytelling events

* Studio tours and behind-the-scenes experiences

* Networking events and community gatherings

* Opportunities to engage with Calgary’s creative industries and cultural leaders

Download the information related to this event here.