World Architecture Competitions: Iceland Bathhouse

International architecture competition for the design of a contemporary thermal retreat located at the Blue Lagoon (Iceland). The project will serve as a tourist attraction focused on offering an immersive experience amidst water, rock, steam, and incredible landscapes.

The program includes a main thermal pool, a cold plunge pool, spaces for relaxation and contemplation, and six exclusive suites for those wishing to extend their stay and enjoy the Icelandic landscape in an intimate and serene setting.

The Site