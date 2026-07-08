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World Architecture Competitions: Iceland Bathhouse

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

International architecture competition for the design of a contemporary thermal retreat located at the Blue Lagoon (Iceland). The project will serve as a tourist attraction focused on offering an immersive experience amidst water, rock, steam, and incredible landscapes.

The program includes a main thermal pool, a cold plunge pool, spaces for relaxation and contemplation, and six exclusive suites for those wishing to extend their stay and enjoy the Icelandic landscape in an intimate and serene setting.

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "World Architecture Competitions: Iceland Bathhouse" [World Architecture Competitions: Iceland Bathhouse] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Diaz, Valentina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092410/world-architecture-competitions-iceland-bathhouse> ISSN 0719-8884

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