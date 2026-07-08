Save this picture! Mycelium Resources in Architecture and Design, Birkhäuser © Charlotte Krieger

How can the mycelial structure of fungi shape the future of architecture and design? Can mycelium-based materials replace existing materials or give rise to entirely new categories and forms of industrial material production? This book brings together leading international experts to examine the potential of mycelium for resource-efficient biomaterials. From building materials to textiles, scientific, technological, and practical approaches demonstrate the new perspectives that mycelium, a living material, can offer. Essays, case studies, and interviews report on current developments, address challenges, and explore how renewable materials can be integrated into circular and sustainable design practices.

A Visual Exploration, Cynthia Mai Ammann

Preface, Nina Flaitz

Mycelium-Based Materials