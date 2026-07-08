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Walzwerk - Student Design Competition

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The Swiss Finance & Property Group (SFP Group) invites students of architecture, urban design, landscape architecture, spatial planning, and related disciplines to participate in the Walzwerk Student Design Competition, an international ideas competition exploring the future of one of Switzerland's most distinctive former industrial sites.

Located between Münchenstein and Arlesheim in Basel-Landschaft, Walzwerk has evolved from a historic aluminium factory into a thriving destination for work, culture, education, and leisure. Home to more than 90 tenants, the site now enters a new phase of transformation as it seeks to become a vibrant mixed-use urban district that builds on its industrial heritage while responding to contemporary social and environmental challenges.

Participants are invited to develop a conceptual vision for the future of Walzwerk that balances preservation with innovation. Rather than replacing the site's existing character, proposals should explore how new architecture, public space, landscape, and program can strengthen its identity, create lasting social and economic value, and establish stronger connections with the surrounding communities.

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Walzwerk - Student Design Competition" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054057/walzwerk-student-design-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

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Credit: Walzwerk Team

Walzwerk - 学生设计竞赛

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