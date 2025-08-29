Open Call: House of No Waste Ideas Competition

Save this picture! The House of No Waste Competition, organised by UNU-FLORES, is calling the next generation to reimagine the built environment for a pollution-free planet

The House of No Waste Competition (HØW) calls upon aspiring young architects, landscape architects, building and structural engineers, planners, builders, material and environmental scientists, product designers, and built environment professionals to engage in a global competition that tackles pressing issues of the circular economy and waste management in the built environment. The competition is organised by the United Nations University-FLORES, to mark the 50th anniversary of the UNU. Its Institute for Integrated Management of Material Fluxes and Resources (UNU-FLORES) is marking the anniversary with the launch of the HØW initiative, of which the competition is a central element.

The competition is restricted to the Next Generation – Project authors must be young professionals or students with a degree in, or currently enrolled in, one of the above fields. Authors must be no older than 40 years at the opening of the competition (date of birth must be later than 31 August 1984).

Projects can be, e.g., real, existing, possibly commissioned tasks, self-initiatives of the authors, they can have an academic background, or tasks from other competition procedures. Preference will be given to projects with the potential for realisation, although groundbreaking innovative ideas are not excluded.

In any way, the invitation is for "projects in the pipeline", that are not yet realised in relation to, for example, their construction in buildings or mass application in construction methods, products, and production processes.

Participants have the freedom to define a site, context, or target user group for their submission; however, in alignment with the HØW Criteria (below), the design should maintain the capacity for scalability, availability to a broad range of economic levels, and accessibility to diverse communities and varying climate zones.