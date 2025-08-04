Utopian Hours is the festival that tells the story of "making cities": the ideas, projects, and places that are improving urban life around the world.
Each year, 30+ international speakers, 350+ Italian urban practitioners and city-makers, and 100+ city officials from across Europe come together in Turin for three days of talks, inspiration, and exchange.
TitleUtopian Hours
TypeConference
Website
Organizers
FromOctober 17, 2025 02:00 PM
UntilOctober 19, 2025 07:30 PM
VenueLa Centrale, Nuvola Lavazza (Torino)
AddressVia Ancona, 11/A, 10152 Torino TO