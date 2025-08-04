Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Utopian Hours is the festival that tells the story of "making cities": the ideas, projects, and places that are improving urban life around the world.

Each year, 30+ international speakers, 350+ Italian urban practitioners and city-makers, and 100+ city officials from across Europe come together in Turin for three days of talks, inspiration, and exchange.

  • Title

    Utopian Hours

  • Type

    Conference

  • Website

    http://utopianhours.it

  • Organizers

    Stratosferica

  • From

    October 17, 2025 02:00 PM

  • Until

    October 19, 2025 07:30 PM

  • Venue

    La Centrale, Nuvola Lavazza (Torino)

  • Address

    Via Ancona, 11/A, 10152 Torino TO
