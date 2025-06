The Right to the Port - Call for Submissions

Save this picture! THE RIGHT TO THE PORT - Call for Proposals

THE RIGHT TO THE PORT is a multi-layered initiative about the Beirut Port — a space of connection, labor, memory, and future possibilities; a vital space that has long been disconnected from the city.

Our aim is to open the debate pertaining to the Beirut Port and it's relation to the city under the three themes: PRESERVE, REPAIR, SHARE.

A project by Hkeeli, in Beit Beirut (Sep–Nov 2025). Including :