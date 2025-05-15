Save this picture! Assemble! at Copenhagen Architecture Biennial 2025

The ecological crisis demands a building sector operating within planetary boundaries. But significant structural barriers block the road. Over two action-packed days, you'll gain the tools, strategies, and narratives to overcome them.

Our shared goal is clear: create a building sector that operates within planetary boundaries and ensures a thriving future for both people and planet. Systemic change can't happen in silos.

That's why Assemble! brings together architects, engineers, economists, developers, legal experts, and practitioners to rethink the regulations, ownership models, and design processes that quietly define our cities.

Assemble! is a structural experiment, a policy rehearsal, and a launchpad for bold ideas to become real-world action. It's a space for inspiration, professional growth, cross-disciplinary collaboration — and for making change happen in your organisation, your projects, and beyond.

At Assemble!, you will:

- Receive concrete tools to implement change

- Develop new narratives and strategies to influence decision makers.

- Leave with actionable ideas ready to spark long-term impact

- Gain insight into motivations uniting disciplines and stakeholder positions

DAY ONE - 18 September - Breaking Barriers Through Law

Day One delivers radical ideas, rigorous debate, and real-world inspiration. You'll experience innovative law proposals, high-level panel discussions, and best-practice case studies

DAY TWO - 19 September - From Vision to Movement

Too many conferences end with ideas that never leave the room. Not Assemble!

Day Two turns vision into action through hands-on workshops, hosted together with The Green Youth Movement. Building on Day One's proposals and debates, you'll co-create new collective stories, communication strategies, and visual narratives to fuel sector-wide transformation.

Ticket includes: Program, lunch, fruit, coffee/tea on both days plus a complimentary drink at the Biennial Opening Party at Thorvaldsens Museum and access to a special tour of the Biennial pavilions.