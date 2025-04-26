Book Launch: “Provoking The Territory: Bernard Khoury” by MK Harb - Dongola Architecture Series 03

"Provoking the Territory: Bernard Khoury" is the third volume in the Dongola Architecture Series, and it takes a bold look at the work of one of Lebanon's most provocative architects. This book launch will be accompanied by a panel discussion that dives into Khoury's trajectory—from early experiments to his reinvention in his fifties—unpacking how his architecture embodies the contradictions of Beirut and the broader region.

More than a collection of built projects, this volume frames Khoury's work as a lens through which to read the city: its violence and vitality, its aspirations and failures. Through critical and visual narratives, the book asks: Can an architect challenge systems of power while benefiting from them? What are the ethics of constructing narratives within conventional networks? And how does one resist amnesia while building in a place defined by rupture?

Following the structure of earlier titles—Critical Encounters with Nasser Rabbat and Notes on Formation with Ammar Khammash—Provoking the Territory resists the monograph format. Instead, it mobilizes Khoury's practice to explore the political and architectural imaginaries of the Arab world, and to reframe what it means to design, document, and disrupt.

Panel Discussion:

The launch will feature a public panel with Bernard Khoury, multidisciplinary artist Khalil Joreige, and writer MK Harb, moderated by ArchDaily's Editor-in-Chief Christele Harrouk. The conversation will center on Khoury's practice, the broader themes of the book, and the uneasy relationship between architecture, power, and memory.

⸻

Date & Time:

Wednesday 30th April 2025 – 7:00 PM

Location:

Beirut Art Center

Speakers:

• Bernard Khoury – Architect, DW5

• Khalil Joreige – Artist & Filmmaker

• MK Harb – Writer & Cultural Researcher

• Moderator: Christele Harrouk – Editor-in-Chief, ArchDaily

Organized by:

Dongola Limited Editions

Hosted by: Beirut Art Center, Beirut, Lebanon