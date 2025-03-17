Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
OPEN CALL FOR EXHIBITIONS Design Doha 2026

Design Doha Biennale returns for its second edition from April 16 – June 30, 2026, expanding its presence across Doha and reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for design, creativity, and cultural exchange.
As we embark on this next chapter, Design Doha invites curators to submit exhibition proposals that spotlight the region’s rich cultural heritage and pioneering design talent. Selected exhibitions will be presented across various venues in Doha, contributing to a dynamic and inclusive dialogue on contemporary design in the region and beyond.

ABOUT THE OPEN CALL
Through this open call, Design Doha offers a platform for mid-career and established curators to present innovative, thought-provoking exhibitions that challenge conventions, explore new narratives, and engage with the region’s evolving design landscape.

WHO CAN APPLY?
The Open Call for Exhibitions is open to:

Curators, cultural institutions, architecture and design colleges and universities, designers & design studios based in or from MENA region (GCC, Levant, North Africa)
Curators from across the world working with MENA region designers
Collectives and collaborative teams
Mid-career and established curators
Proposals across multiple disciplines, including:
Architecture & Urban Design
Furniture & Product Design
Graphic & Digital Design
Sustainable & Regenerative Design
Experimental & Conceptual Practices
KEY DATES
Open Call Launch: March 13, 2025
Submission Deadline: May 12, 2025 12:00 PM Doha Time
Design Doha 2026 Biennale: April 16 – June 30, 2026
WHAT WE OFFER
Design Doha provides:

A dedicated exhibition venue
Marketing & PR support
Inclusion in the official Biennale calendar
Exhibitors are responsible for all costs related to production, logistics, shipping, installation, and intellectual property rights.

WHY APPLY?
Showcase your curatorial vision at a leading international biennale
Engage with regional and global audiences in an expanding design network
Present your exhibition across key cultural venues in Doha
Receive exhibition and curatorial support from Design Doha
HOW TO APPLY
To submit your proposal, complete the application form and provide the required documents on this link: https://www.jotform.com/form/250692883325464

