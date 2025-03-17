OPEN CALL FOR EXHIBITIONS Design Doha 2026

Save this picture! Curators, designers, and architects—join Design Doha 2026! Showcase your vision on a global stage. Submit your proposal now. Visit our website for details!

Design Doha Biennale returns for its second edition from April 16 – June 30, 2026, expanding its presence across Doha and reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for design, creativity, and cultural exchange.

As we embark on this next chapter, Design Doha invites curators to submit exhibition proposals that spotlight the region’s rich cultural heritage and pioneering design talent. Selected exhibitions will be presented across various venues in Doha, contributing to a dynamic and inclusive dialogue on contemporary design in the region and beyond.

ABOUT THE OPEN CALL

Through this open call, Design Doha offers a platform for mid-career and established curators to present innovative, thought-provoking exhibitions that challenge conventions, explore new narratives, and engage with the region’s evolving design landscape.

WHO CAN APPLY?

The Open Call for Exhibitions is open to:

Curators, cultural institutions, architecture and design colleges and universities, designers & design studios based in or from MENA region (GCC, Levant, North Africa)

Curators from across the world working with MENA region designers

Collectives and collaborative teams

Mid-career and established curators

Proposals across multiple disciplines, including:

Architecture & Urban Design

Furniture & Product Design

Graphic & Digital Design

Sustainable & Regenerative Design

Experimental & Conceptual Practices

KEY DATES

Open Call Launch: March 13, 2025

Submission Deadline: May 12, 2025 12:00 PM Doha Time

Design Doha 2026 Biennale: April 16 – June 30, 2026

WHAT WE OFFER

Design Doha provides:

A dedicated exhibition venue

Marketing & PR support

Inclusion in the official Biennale calendar

Exhibitors are responsible for all costs related to production, logistics, shipping, installation, and intellectual property rights.

WHY APPLY?

Showcase your curatorial vision at a leading international biennale

Engage with regional and global audiences in an expanding design network

Present your exhibition across key cultural venues in Doha

Receive exhibition and curatorial support from Design Doha

HOW TO APPLY

To submit your proposal, complete the application form and provide the required documents on this link: https://www.jotform.com/form/250692883325464

