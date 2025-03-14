AIAISC’25 - AIA International Spring Conference: Trailblazing Architecture

Architecture continues to push boundaries, redefine expectations, and inspire through innovation. Trailblazing Architecture highlights the groundbreaking ideas, transformative technologies, and pioneering approaches shaping the future of our built environment.

From sustainable design solutions to adaptive reuse, and from advanced technologies to equity-driven practices, architects are leading the way in addressing complex global challenges. This conference aims to spotlight the diverse ways professionals worldwide are reshaping our industry, imagining new possibilities, and influencing a brighter future for all.

Join us for a global discussion on how architects are embracing bold strategies to redefine the limits of design and construction!

This 3-day virtual conference will bring you lectures, panel discussions, building tours and more from around the world. Conference sessions will be hosted by the 7 International Chapters in Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, the Middle East, Shanghai, and the United Kingdom, the International Sections in Latin America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Taipei and more of our members worldwide!

Attendance is free and open to all, whether you are an AIA member or not. This year, registrants can choose to add a donation to support our work. As a non-profit organization, all funds raised will go directly towards ongoing AIA International initiatives, including the delivery of the Spring Conference.

Sessions will be available on demand following the conference day. AIA members can receive CES credits for participating live, or for watching on demand.

We are thrilled to bring you an array of speakers who are helping to move the profession forward. They include Chris Lepine, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, Heath May, FAIA, Partner and Executive Vice President at HKS and James Richärd, FAIA of Richard Kennedy Architects.

This event is organised by AIA International and we reserve the right based on reasonable assessment of the circumstances to exclude individuals who display unprofessional or disruptive behaviour. AIA International, its programmers and moderators can and will select those questions and comments they deem pertinent to the talk and program.