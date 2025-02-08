Free Webinar: Open Source Data & QGIS: A Starter Guide for Urbanists

Curious about GIS or looking to enhance your urban data skills?

Join our free webinar to learn simple, practical techniques for integrating OpenStreetMap (OSM) data into your projects—whether you're an experienced urban professional or just starting out.

What is OpenStreetMap (OSM)?

OSM is the world's most ambitious and largest open-source spatial database, collaboratively built by contributors worldwide. It provides detailed and up-to-date information on everything from roads, buildings, and cycleways to parks, public spaces, and amenities. This makes it an invaluable resource for urban professionals working on projects in areas such as urban design and planning, mobility, heritage, or green space analysis.

​This session is designed for all levels, focusing on accessible, actionable steps to help you unlock the power of spatial data and make data-driven decisions in your urban work.

What to Expect:

Part 1: Practical Session

GIS expert and our course professor Juan Pablo Corral will guide you step-by-step through:

✅ Installing and using two essential plugins: QuickOSM for querying OpenStreetMap (OSM) data and OSM Info for exploring details of map features.

✅ Understanding how OSM tagging works and how vector layers are structured to effectively query and analyze spatial data.

✅ Real-world examples: Learn practical applications of OSM data, including:

How much public space is available in a specific area?

What's the total length of cycling infrastructure in a city?

Where are specific amenities, like retail stores, distributed across a neighborhood?

Part 2: Our GIS Course Overview

Discover how our GIS and Spatial Analysis for Urban Practitioners course equips you with the right tools for urban work, covering everything from the basics to advanced spatial analysis.

Interactive Q&A

Ask questions about the course or GIS in general – no question is too basic or advanced!

📅 Date: Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

🕔 Time: 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST/ 5 PM CET

📍 Location: Online (Zoom)

Registration is required, and space is limited. Secure your spot now and gain practical GIS skills, no matter your current level of familiarity.

Can't join live? A recording will be available to all registered participants.