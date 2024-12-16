The Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial Masterplan Design Competition is an open two-stage design competition comprising an Expression of Interest period followed by a closed design stage for a shortlist of five competitors.

This competition is being run under the Restricted Procedure in accordance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (as amended) regulation 28, leading to the intended award of a services contract to the successful tenderer to deliver design services. This competition has been advertised in the UK Government’s Contracts Finder and Find a Tender portals.

The competition is being directed by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee (QEMC) and the Cabinet Office, a ministerial department of the United Kingdom Government.

Envisaged as a celebration of Elizabeth II as well as a place of reflection, the memorial project needs to tell the story of a long reign and be beautiful, inclusive and sustainable.

The site traverses London’s Grade I listed St James’s Park from Marlborough Gate on The Mall covering land surrounding the pathway to, and including, the Blue Bridge and across to Birdcage Walk. This elegantly connects the informal ambience of the Park’s landscapes with the ceremonial formality of The Mall.

In the competition brief are defining elements, including a new bridge over the lake, as well as opportunities for artistic interventions and enhancing existing landscaping.

Teams interested in entering will need to read the competition Search Statement to thoroughly understand the project vision set out in the Foreword and the initiative’s objectives before submitting an Expression of Interest at the competition’s first stage.

The competition honorarium paid to each shortlisted design team will be £50,000.

The deadline for stage one submissions is 14:00 GMT Monday 20 January 2025.



Download the information related to this competition here.