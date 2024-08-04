Before / After: Álvaro Siza, by Duccio Malagamba

A curated survey of the legendary Portuguese architect’s most interesting buildings, photographed by Duccio Malagamba

The renowned Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza is widely regarded as one of the most important architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. Recognized with numerous awards throughout his career, his architectural works are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, characterized by their elegant simplicity, careful attention to detail, and harmonious integration with the surrounding environment.

"Since the early 1990s, I have done my best to freeze the wide range of sensations I experienced while spending days in buildings he designed, and I would consider myself satisfied if I were able to transmit a quantum of the solace I tasted there.”



- Duccio Malagamba

Conceived together with acclaimed architectural photographer Duccio Malagamba, the book reflects twenty compelling global projects personally selected by Siza, with each feature accompanied by the architect’s inspired hand drawings. The features are additionally illustrated by Malagamba’s photography, reflecting the enduring relationship between the two men for the last three decades.

Siza’s work has had a significant impact on younger generations of architects, and his approach to architecture, rooted in careful observation and a deep understanding of the human experience, has influenced countless designers around the world. Born in Portugal in 1933, Siza has received much international recognition, including the Pritzker Prize, the RIBA Royal Gold Medal, and the Japanese Praemium Imperiale and his unique approach to space and volume continues to inspire contemporary designers and architects today.

This book offers a unique opportunity to look at his work through his selection of 20 projects in Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Portugal, South Korea, and Spain, shown through his personal drawings and Duccio Malagamba’s elegant photography.

006 Foreword

009 Alvaro Siza Vieira, Interior-Exterior: a Single Design

011 Duccio Malagamba, White Maserpieces

012 Santa Maria Church and Parish Centre, Marco de Canaveses

032 Galician Centre of Contemporary Art, Santiago de Compostela 048 Faculty of Information Sciences, Santiago de Compostela

062 Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, Porto

076 Office and Apartment Building ‘Zaida’, Granada

090 Family House, Sintra

106 Summer House, Majorca

118 Mayor Winery, Campo Maior

132 Housing Complex ’SAAL Bouça’, Porto

142 Ribera Serrallo Sports Complex, Cornellá de Llobregat

154 VMD House and Art Gallery, Ostend

168 Public Library, Viana do Castelo

182 Iberé Camargo Foundation, Porto Alegre

202 Superior School of Education, Setubal

218 Hombroich Museum, Neuss

230 Amore Pacific Research and Design Centre, Giheungg.Gu

244 Mimesis Museum, Paju Book City

260 Saya Park Art Pavilion, Gyeongsangbuk-do

272 Anastasis Church, Saint Jacques de Lande

286 Ocean Swimmingpools, Leça da Palmeira

298 Looking Backwards

308 Project List