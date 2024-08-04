Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Before / After: Álvaro Siza, by Duccio Malagamba

A curated survey of the legendary Portuguese architect’s most interesting buildings, photographed by Duccio Malagamba

The renowned Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza is widely regarded as one of the most important architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. Recognized with numerous awards throughout his career, his architectural works are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, characterized by their elegant simplicity, careful attention to detail, and harmonious integration with the surrounding environment.

Duccio Malagamba. Portrait by Álvaro Siza. courtesy Duccio Malagamba. Image Courtesy of Phaidon

"Since the early 1990s, I have done my best to freeze the wide range of sensations I experienced while spending days in buildings he designed, and I would consider myself satisfied if I were able to transmit a quantum of the solace I tasted there.”

- Duccio Malagamba

Conceived together with acclaimed architectural photographer Duccio Malagamba, the book reflects twenty compelling global projects personally selected by Siza, with each feature accompanied by the architect’s inspired hand drawings. The features are additionally illustrated by Malagamba’s photography, reflecting the enduring relationship between the two men for the last three decades.

Álvaro Siza and Duccio Malagamba. Photo courtesy Duccio Malagamba.. Image Courtesy of Phaidon

Siza’s work has had a significant impact on younger generations of architects, and his approach to architecture, rooted in careful observation and a deep understanding of the human experience, has influenced countless designers around the world. Born in Portugal in 1933, Siza has received much international recognition, including the Pritzker Prize, the RIBA Royal Gold Medal, and the Japanese Praemium Imperiale and his unique approach to space and volume continues to inspire contemporary designers and architects today.

Saya Park Art Pavilion, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea, 2015–2018. Photograph by Duccio Malagamba . Image © Duccio Malagamba

This book offers a unique opportunity to look at his work through his selection of 20 projects in Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Portugal, South Korea, and Spain, shown through his personal drawings and Duccio Malagamba’s elegant photography.

006 Foreword
009 Alvaro Siza Vieira, Interior-Exterior: a Single Design
011 Duccio Malagamba, White Maserpieces
012 Santa Maria Church and Parish Centre, Marco de Canaveses
032 Galician Centre of Contemporary Art, Santiago de Compostela 048 Faculty of Information Sciences, Santiago de Compostela
062 Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, Porto
076 Office and Apartment Building ‘Zaida’, Granada
090 Family House, Sintra
106 Summer House, Majorca
118 Mayor Winery, Campo Maior
132 Housing Complex ’SAAL Bouça’, Porto
142 Ribera Serrallo Sports Complex, Cornellá de Llobregat
154 VMD House and Art Gallery, Ostend
168 Public Library, Viana do Castelo
182 Iberé Camargo Foundation, Porto Alegre
202 Superior School of Education, Setubal
218 Hombroich Museum, Neuss
230 Amore Pacific Research and Design Centre, Giheungg.Gu
244 Mimesis Museum, Paju Book City
260 Saya Park Art Pavilion, Gyeongsangbuk-do
272 Anastasis Church, Saint Jacques de Lande
286 Ocean Swimmingpools, Leça da Palmeira
298 Looking Backwards
308 Project List

  • ISBN

    1838668187

  • Title

    Before / After: Álvaro Siza, by Duccio Malagamba

  • Author

    Duccio Malagamba

  • Publisher

    Phaidon

  • Publication year

    2024

  • Language

    English

