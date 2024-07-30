Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Call for Proposals: Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture

Call for Proposals: Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture

In the conception and development of its activities, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe aims to generate research and debate about modern and contemporary architecture in a manner that is open to paradigm changes, and particularly in relation to concepts which are fundamental today such as identity, social inclusion and all elements of sustainability.

In recognition of the architectural legacy of Lilly Reich, the artistic partner of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in the conception and execution of the German Pavilion of Barcelona in 1929, relegated to a second place, if not non-existent, in the story and memory of this masterpiece in the history of architecture, the Fundació Mies van der Rohe has established the Lilly Reich Grant for equality in architecture.

Researchers who, individually or in groups, present a proposal in accordance with the rules focused on the study, dissemination and visibility of contributions to architecture that have been unduly relegated or forgotten, made by professionals who have received discriminatory treatment due to their personal conditions can apply to the Lilly Reich Grant for equality in architecture.

The previous editions of the grant have resulted in relevant contributions in the form of scientific articles and an exhibition in the case of Re-enactment: Lilly Reich’s Work Occupies the Barcelona Pavilion, of a documentary with [On set with] Lilly Reich and the basis of data can be consulted with Anna Bofill Levi. Architecture as a Counter-Melody (1977-1996).

Submit your proposal in your field of architectural research and the format you choose to convey what you know is worth making known better than it has been done so far and hopefully it will be the start of a relevant and satisfying path.

You have until September 2nd!

Download the information related to this competition here.

