Sasaki, Snøhetta Shortlisted for €350,000 Invitation-Only Competition to Design New Central Park for Manila

The vibrant heart of the Philippines, Manila, is poised to witness a transformative addition to its urban landscape. The Manila Central Park Challenge, hosted by the international competition organizer Buildner, is an invitation-only architecture competition for an ambitious project set on a 360-hectare reclamation west of SM Mall of Asia, along Seaside Boulevard, Pasay City, Manila.

The new park is envisioned to become the catalyst project for Manila's developing Central Business District by mid-2028. This landmark project, intended to mirror the scale and impact of such developments as Marina Bay in Singapore, will feature an 11-kilometer waterfront along Manila Bay destined to redefine urban Manila. This Central Park is envisioned as a 2.2-kilometer-long green, sustainable oasis at the core of the development.

The Competition

The Manila Central Park design competition is currently underway. This competition challenges participating designers to conceive a park that will represent a remarkable and sustainable example of urban development for the Philippines. The park aims to be a visual and cultural beacon for Manila, enhancing connectivity and offering a cohesive urban experience that draws visitors from across the city. The winning project will be unveiled at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore in November 2024, a fitting stage for what is set to be an iconic addition to Manila's skyline.

Key Objectives

Remarkable and Sustainable Development: The design must reflect sustainability and innovation, making the park a distinguished landmark that aligns with Manila’s environmental and cultural ethos. Enhancing Urban Experience: The park should serve as a connective element, enhancing the urban experience for residents and visitors alike. Seamless Integration: Integration with the surrounding areas is crucial, ensuring the park enhances connectivity and provides a unified urban experience.

The site is owned by the competition client, SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime), a company founded by Henry Sy, Sr. in 1994, which is a major player in the Philippine property sector. SM Prime is known for its extensive network of malls, its development of residential and commercial properties, and its operation of hotels and convention centers, making it a cornerstone of the country's retail and real estate industries.

The Vision for Manila Central Park

The vision for Manila Central Park is grand, yet determined to be realistic and realizable. It aims to offer a unique urban experience by blending green spaces with retail, promoting pedestrian movement, and providing panoramic views of Manila Bay. This development is set to become a signature landmark.

Sustainability and Innovation

Central to the development of Manila Central Park is the commitment to sustainability and innovation. The shortlisted firms are tasked with creating a park that not only meets the highest standards of environmental responsibility but also serves as a model of modern urban design. This park is envisioned as a space where international visitors and Filipino citizens alike can feel a sense of ownership, a shared public space designed to encourage people to spend time outdoors, enjoy the natural beauty, and participate in community activities.

A Park for All

The Manila Central Park is to be more than just a green space; it is to be a symbol of inclusivity and community. The park will be flanked by retail, commercial, and living developments, creating a vibrant ecosystem where business, leisure, and residential life converge. This integration ensures that the park is accessible and inviting, offering something for everyone and encouraging people to embrace outdoor activities in a beautifully designed environment.

The Shortlisted Firms

After a rigorous selection process following a call for expressions of interest to an invited longlist of design firms, five globally renowned architecture and landscape architecture practices have been shortlisted to participate in a six-week design competition. Each firm brings a unique set of skills and a track record of excellence in urban design and landscape architecture. Each has received funding of 50,000 EUR to develop their competition designs. The winning firm will receive an additional 100,000 EUR and be invited to negotiate a contract with SM Prime to realize the park through construction.

See the shortlisted firms below:

Sasaki

Sasaki is an internationally acclaimed design firm known for its interdisciplinary approach to architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning. With a legacy of creating vibrant public spaces, Sasaki is celebrated for projects that blend functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Turenscape

Turenscape stands out for its pioneering work in ecological urbanism and landscape architecture. The firm is renowned for its innovative solutions that harmonize human needs with environmental preservation. Turenscape’s projects often feature bold, transformative designs that address ecological challenges.

SWA Group

SWA Group is a leading landscape architecture, planning, and urban design firm with a global portfolio of award-winning projects. Known for its collaborative approach and creative excellence, SWA Group excels in creating spaces that foster social interaction and enhance urban life. The firm has expertise in waterfront developments and public parks.

Brearley Architects & Urbanists (BAU)

Brearley Architects & Urbanists (BAU) is an innovative firm recognized for its cutting-edge design and urban planning solutions. BAU’s work is characterized by a deep understanding of context and a commitment to creating livable, sustainable environments. Its approach often integrates advanced technologies with cultural and environmental sensitivity.

Snøhetta

Snøhetta is a world-renowned architectural and design firm celebrated for its bold and thought-provoking projects. With a philosophy that architecture and landscape should work in harmony, Snøhetta’s designs are known for their innovative forms and social engagement. The global firm has extensive experience in large-scale public spaces and iconic structures.

The Jury Panel

The designs will be evaluated by an experienced international jury panel that brings diverse perspectives to ensure the project will be contextual, culturally appropriate, sustainable and innovative:

Angelene Chan, Chairman, DP Architects (Singapore) Tony Chan, Associate Principal and Planning Business Leader, SE Asia, Arup (Singapore) Paul Finch, Director, World Architecture Festival - WAF (London) Zenaida Galingan, University of the Philippines College of Architecture (Philippines) Tim Kobe, Founder, Eight, Inc. (Singapore) Jessica Sy, Assistant Vice-President and Project Director, SM Prime (Philippines) Belinda Tato, founding member, ecosistema urbano (Spain) and Associate Professor in Practice of Landscape Architecture, Harvard University Graduate School of Design (USA) Ken Yeang, Founder, Hamzah & Yeang (Malaysia)

A Step Forward for Manila’s Urban Development

As the city anticipates the unveiling of this landmark project, the participation of these five distinguished firms—Sasaki, Turenscape, SWA Group, Brearley Architects & Urbanists (BAU), and Snøhetta—ensures a competition of the highest caliber. Each firm brings a unique vision and expertise, promising an exciting array of potential designs that will shape the future of Manila’s waterfront and redefine its urban identity.

Buildner: Ten Years of Design Competitions

Buildner has been fostering the development of architectural concepts for over ten years, focusing on specific themes and potential projects. With a diverse international and interdisciplinary jury of over 400 architects and designers, including luminaries like Norman Foster, Philippe Starck, Farshid Moussavi, Patrik Schumacher, Francine Houben, Winy Maas, and Ben van Berkel, each competition evaluates entries based on their response to the brief, outstanding graphics, communication, and innovative thinking. Buildner provides a platform for architects and designers to showcase visionary ideas, pushing the boundaries of design and serving as a resource and inspiration for the current generation of designers.

Recently, Buildner has partnered with a number of world-class organizations to launch high-profile competitions that attract top talent from around the world. One of the standout competitions is the "House of the Future," organized in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office of Dubai. This competition challenges participants to envision sustainable, cutting-edge living spaces with a substantial prize fund of $250,000, the winning submissions of which are to be incorporated into the housing options offered by the Dubai government to its citizens.

Another significant competition is the open Kharkiv Housing Challenge, organized in partnership with Norman Foster, the Norman Foster Foundation, and the United Nations. This competition aims to develop resilient and innovative housing solutions for Kharkiv, Ukraine, highlighting the importance of architectural excellence in humanitarian efforts.

The Purpose of the Invitation-Only Competition

Buildner’s invitation-only architecture competitions are often more suitable for specific projects due to the unique benefits they offer, particularly when dealing with complex, high-stakes developments. These competitions are tailored to attract seasoned practices that possess the experience and capability to handle intricate briefs. Working with established firms ensures that the project receives high-quality, innovative, and realistic proposals that align with the project's ambitious goals and budget constraints.

Seasoned architectural practices bring valuable expertise from handling large-scale, multifaceted projects, ensuring a deep understanding of intricacies like regulatory compliance, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable practices, which are crucial for aspirational projects aiming to set new design and functionality benchmarks. Invitation-only competitions streamline the selection process, engaging firms with proven portfolios, thereby increasing the likelihood of receiving visionary yet feasible proposals within budget and timeline.

This methodology is why Buildner has chosen to collaborate with SM Prime for the Manila Central Park Challenge through an invitation-only competition. By curating a select group of qualified firms, they ensure that the proposals submitted are of the highest caliber, capable of transforming Manila Central Park into a landmark development that is both groundbreaking and pragmatically viable.