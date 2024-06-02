Perspective International Architect and Design Festival

Meet the Architecture and Design Festival which will be hosting guided tours through the hidden gems of the underexposed architectural hub, Columbus, IN. From post offices to public libraries, the city is embedded with landmark marvels by some of the greatest known architects of our time. Located just 40 miles south of Indianapolis, the city is home to about 46,000 and is one of the most architecturally significant cities in America with masterwork buildings and landscapes by the likes of Eliel Saarinen, Eero Saarinen, Kevin Roche, I.M. Pei, Harry Weese, and Deborah Berke.

Perspective will be a meeting of the minds of industry leads across the globe, featuring architects, designers, photographers, and videographers presenting and discussing topics such as building a life around their craft, obstacles in their career, industry trends and more - inside the architectural sites themselves. Speakers include Celebrity Portrait Photographer, Lynn Goldsmith, known for her victory in the U.S. Supreme Court case: Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, David Basulto, Founder of ArchDaily, one of the most followed and successful architectural websites in the world, and Noah Kalina, Artist and Photographer known for his project “Every day” in which he photographed himself every day for 6 years receiving over 27 Million views. The schedule will offer panels, interviews, speaker presentations, and guided tours of Columbus architecture.

“The intrigue of Columbus lies within the history of the city's build and the walkability to the work of multiple architectural legends lying within walking distance and on such a discreet place on the map. This is why we are offering tickets at a discounted price for both Columbus locals attendees and students. We want to encourage the experience to be authentic and engaging for the community. By bringing some of the industry greats and fellow peers together for a weekend, we hope to build onto what the city has to offer and bring notoriety to Columbus.”

Every lecture, workshop, event, talk, and film screening will take place in an architectural masterpiece –to invite the guest to enjoy the city and experience these architectural icons firsthand, inside and out. Columbus is centrally located in the United States, near a major airport with non-stop flights to most major cities and within one stop of most major European gateways.

For the first time, this experience, both educational and inspiring, will be interwoven with the cityscape as both venue and subject matter. How's that for a new perspective?

With June 21st/22nd approaching rapidly, ticket sales are now open to the public for $600, including an incentivizing local discount for Columbus residents and students.