Call for Submissions: OBEL Award Teaching Fellowships

The Henrik F. Obel Foundation which grants the prestigious international OBEL Award for an exemplary project for the built environment, is pleased to announce the launch of the second edition of the teaching fellowship program to allow professionals to participate in an academic setting and universities to host professionals who can teach new subjects and explore new pedagogies. This year, the call for applications will feature two possible themes for the university-level courses: seminal solutions for cities or adaptation as it refers to coastal resilience.

The fellowship program seeks to provide the necessary funding so that universities (those located in Australia, Africa, and ten Asian countries) may incorporate new voices to develop impactful courses for university-level students. Professionals, from many fields related to cities and/or coastal resilience, often have valuable experience and knowledge to contribute to the intellectual culture of a university, faculty, or school. The Obel Award Teaching Fellowship program aspires to bring these facets together for mutual benefit and knowledge sharing.

While the targeted countries for the 2024 edition are clearly defined, fellows may come from anywhere in the world and will teach (ideally) two courses within a recognized university-level program. The budget, up to 75,000 euros, managed by the university via a signed agreement, will provide the funding necessary for a fellow to teach at the host institution. The funds are to be used by the fellow for expenses related to teaching (salary, travel, teaching materials…) and up to 15% for the university's administration costs. The fellowship lasts only for the duration of the courses. However, the fellow is expected to become an active participant in the university community for the duration of the courses. The H.F. Obel Foundation, in all its activities, seeks to support transformative programs that contribute knowledge and understanding of the relationship between the built and natural environments and how architecture, design, and related fields can have a positive impact in the face of serious challenges such as climate change, immigration, inequality, well-being, and the development of cities, among others. Applications for the teaching fellowships will be evaluated based on the relevance of the courses to the themes and the university setting, the potential for short- and longer-term benefits, the impacts and integration of knowledge beyond the classroom, the experience and suitability of the proposed fellow, and the university's needs and the support it will give to the fellow. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 teaching fellowships, which require teaching to start in 2025. The deadline to apply is July 1, 2024, and announcement of the winning candidates will take place in September 2024.