Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Reimagining Urban Futures: Lessons from Ukraine’s Resilience

Reimagining Urban Futures: Lessons from Ukraine’s Resilience

Save
Reimagining Urban Futures: Lessons from Ukraine’s Resilience

Join us on Saturday, March 23rd at Pratt Institute in Higgins Hall Auditorium at 2pm for a panel discussion, exhibition of student work, and film screenings in support of the Kharkiv School of Architecture (you can find ways to donate and support KhSA here).

This event will bring together leading architects, urban planners, designers and thought leaders to explore the path forward in rebuilding and reimagining Ukrainian cities through education and capacity building. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cities and communities have faced unprecedented challenges, leading to a profound re-evaluation of urban priorities. This crucial moment in history not only highlights the devastating impacts of "urbicide" but also opens a discourse on the resilience and future prospects of urban landscapes under threat.

The live event begins at 2:00 PM, the exhibit opens at 10:00 AM, and film screenings begin at 12:00 PM. A reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public with registration. This event is made possible by generous funding from Razom for Ukraine.

Agenda

10:00 Exhibit of Student Work Opens
An exhibit of student work from the Kharkiv School of Architecture will be on display in the lobby all day, starting at 10am.

12:00 - 13:30 Film Screening: The Architects of Hope: The First Steps in Rebuilding Ukraine
Learn more about the Kharkiv School of Architecture, its mission, and its role in educating young designers in Ukraine in this original film. Run time: 1 hr 12 mins.

13:00 - 14:00 Film screening: Evacuation - Relocating the Kharkiv School of Architecture
Learn more about the Kharkiv School of Architecture's displacement to Lviv in this short original film. Run time: 18 mins.

14:00 - 16:00 Live Event Begins, Remarks and Panel Discussion
The panel will bring together architects, urban planners, designers, and thought leaders to explore the path forward in rebuilding and reimagining Ukrainian cities through education and capacity building.

16:00 - 18:00 Reception, Light Fare Served
Complementary reception for all attendees will follow the program.

19:00 Benefactors Reception
A ticketed Benefactors Reception will take place in the evening. More information coming soon.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Reimagining Urban Futures: Lessons from Ukraine’s Resilience" 13 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014499/reimagining-urban-futures-lessons-from-ukraines-resilience> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags