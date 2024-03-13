Join us on Saturday, March 23rd at Pratt Institute in Higgins Hall Auditorium at 2pm for a panel discussion, exhibition of student work, and film screenings in support of the Kharkiv School of Architecture (you can find ways to donate and support KhSA here).

Title Reimagining Urban Futures: Lessons from Ukraine’s Resilience

Type Seminar

Organizers Friends of Kharkiv School of Architecture

From March 23, 2024 10:00 AM

Until March 23, 2024 06:00 PM

Venue Higgins Hall Auditorium, Pratt Institute School of Architecture

Address 61 Saint James Place Brooklyn, NY 11238, United States

This event will bring together leading architects, urban planners, designers and thought leaders to explore the path forward in rebuilding and reimagining Ukrainian cities through education and capacity building. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cities and communities have faced unprecedented challenges, leading to a profound re-evaluation of urban priorities. This crucial moment in history not only highlights the devastating impacts of "urbicide" but also opens a discourse on the resilience and future prospects of urban landscapes under threat.

The live event begins at 2:00 PM, the exhibit opens at 10:00 AM, and film screenings begin at 12:00 PM. A reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public with registration. This event is made possible by generous funding from Razom for Ukraine.

Agenda

10:00 Exhibit of Student Work Opens

An exhibit of student work from the Kharkiv School of Architecture will be on display in the lobby all day, starting at 10am.

12:00 - 13:30 Film Screening: The Architects of Hope: The First Steps in Rebuilding Ukraine

Learn more about the Kharkiv School of Architecture, its mission, and its role in educating young designers in Ukraine in this original film. Run time: 1 hr 12 mins.

13:00 - 14:00 Film screening: Evacuation - Relocating the Kharkiv School of Architecture

Learn more about the Kharkiv School of Architecture's displacement to Lviv in this short original film. Run time: 18 mins.

14:00 - 16:00 Live Event Begins, Remarks and Panel Discussion

The panel will bring together architects, urban planners, designers, and thought leaders to explore the path forward in rebuilding and reimagining Ukrainian cities through education and capacity building.

16:00 - 18:00 Reception, Light Fare Served

Complementary reception for all attendees will follow the program.

19:00 Benefactors Reception

A ticketed Benefactors Reception will take place in the evening. More information coming soon.