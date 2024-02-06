FABRICATE 2024 – Creating Resourceful Futures

Save this picture! Full-scale prototypes of Impact Printed Structures, fabricated at the Robotic Fabrication Lab at ETH Zürich_ETH Zürich Team_Gramazio Kohler Research, Chair of Sustainable Construction and Robotic Systems Lab. Image © Michael Lyrenmann

The fifth edition of the internationally renowned FABRICATE conference will take place April 4 – 6, 2024 in Copenhagen at The Royal Danish Academy - Architecture, Design, Conservation.

Co-Chaired by Professors Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen and Phil Ayres of Centre for Information Technology and Architecture, FABRICATE 2024 will build upon and extend its legacy as a prime place of exchange on the cutting-edge of new forms of design and construction and material thinking in architecture, engineering, and building. FABRICATE 2024 asks how rethinking architectural methods, technology, and construction can create a new societal position for the built environment, placing a particular focus on questions of resource consciousness and bio-based design and fabrication strategies.

The keynote speakers of FABRICATE 2024 are:

Zhu Pei, Studio Zhu Pei (CN)

Anna Dyson, Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture (US)

Indy Johar, Dark Matter Labs og Architecture 00 (UK)

Anders Lendager, Lendager (DK)

Uniquely, only built projects are accepted for FABRICATE 2024 recognizing the multiple interconnected challenges facing academia, practice, manufacturing, construction, and industry.

Our vision for FABRICATE 2024 is to address the pressing need to develop new models for architectural production that rethink how resource is deployed, its intensity, its socio-ecological origins and sensitivity to environment. FABRICATE 2024 will provide a unique forum for discussing and showcasing radical and creative departures in the design and making of architecture and to reflect upon how, and for whom, we design. The last 12 years of FABRICATE provide a record of incredible critical creativity and community consolidation that reflects and celebrates the pushing of boundaries of fabrication within the built environment. We are delighted to be given the opportunity to frame a contribution to this record through co-chairing FABRICATE 2024 at the Royal Danish Academy.-- Co-chairs Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen and Phil Ayres

The conference program presents four sessions of cutting-edge paper presentations from industry and research:

RECLAIM: Circularity and Reuse

LOCALISE: Sourcing and Performance

INTEGRATE: Systems and Context

RATIONALISE: Elements and Assemblies

All sessions are followed by moderated, open discussions. Moderators are highly acclaimed profiles within architectural research and practice:

Jenny Sabin, Jenny Sabin Studio and Cornell APP

Kathrin Dörfler, Technische Universität München

Mariana Popescue, TU Delft

Leslie Lok, Director of the Rural-Urban Building Innovation Lab, Cornell University

Ticket sales are open and a limited number of early-bird tickets have been released.

Included in the ticket price are:

Full conference program with: Four keynotes Four sessions of paper presentation Four moderated open discussions

Opening reception and launch of the 2024 FABRICATE book

One hardback copy of the FABRICATE 2024 book

Lunch and refreshments during the conference days

FABRICATE 2024 opens on April 4 with a reception and the launch of the FABRICATE 2024 book, presenting some of the most pioneering work from the past three years. The book will be the latest addition to the FABRICATE publication series published by UCL Press as a high-quality hardback and open-access e-book. Collectively all four volumes from the previous FABRICATE conferences have been downloaded over 290,000 times, making FABRICATE a diverse and inclusive endeavor seeking to share results from world-leading collaborative teams from across the built environment.

The conference takes place at the Holmen campus of the Royal Danish Academy located by the harbor in central Copenhagen. The Royal Danish Academy has a strong focus on sustainability in both research and educational programs and is excited to host the FABRICATE 2024 conference and thereby contribute to the continued and all-important dialogue between industry and research. Currently, the exhibition Planetary Boundaries at the Holmen campus showcases research from the Royal Danish Academy that rethinks how architecture and design of the future can co-exist with a balanced planet. The exhibition will remain open until the end of the FABRICATE 2024 conference.

About FABRICATE 2024

Dates: April 4 -6, 2024

Place: The Royal Danish Academy – Architecture, Design, Conservation, Copenhagen, Denmark

Please find the detailed program and further information here

Since its inception, FABRICATE has welcomed thousands of international delegates to conferences over two days in London (2011), Zurich (2014), Stuttgart (2017), and Online (2020) acting as a global forum for the exploration of the radical new opportunities for design in manufacturing, computation, material science and assembly.