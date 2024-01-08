UIA 2030 Award - 2nd cycle: Call for Submissions

Save this picture! UIA 2030 Award - 2nd cycle, official poster

The International Union of Architects, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, has announced the launch of the second cycle of the UIA 2030 Award. This biennial award promotes the work of architects contributing to the delivery of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development together with the New Urban Agenda.

The first cycle of the award gathered 125 projects from 40 countries and the final results were announced on 28 June 2022 in Katowice, Poland, during the World Urban Forum (WUF11).

Synchronized with the World Urban Forum (WUF), the award invites all architects around the world to submit entries for built projects that demonstrate design quality and have made significant contributions towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The award will be run in two stages. Stage 1 submissions will be assessed on a regional basis, reflecting each of the five UIA Regions. Between one and three Regional Finalists in each Award Category will go to Stage 2. The location of the project will determine the region in which it is to be assessed.

CATEGORIES

Awards will be made for built projects that demonstrate design quality and have made significant contributions towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in each of the 6 following categories:

• Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being

1. Good health and well-being: This category will recognize a project that can demonstrate having significantly contributed to the promotion of healthy lives and well-being, such as a reduction in communicable diseases, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 3.3 of SDG 3.

• Sustainable Development Goal 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities

2. Adequate, safe and affordable housing: This category will recognize a project that has significantly contributed to the provision of accessible, adequate, safe and affordable housing, urban regeneration and/or slum upgrading consistently with the principles underpinning Target 11.1 of SDG11.

3. Access to safe, accessible, and sustainable public transport: This category will recognize a project which, by virtue of siting, design, density etc, has significantly contributed to the provision of safe, accessible, and sustainable public transport (such as Transport Oriented Development and/or neighborhood planning), consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.2.1 of SDG11

4. Access to green and public space: This category will recognize a project that has significantly contributed to the provision of access to safe, inclusive and accessible green and public space for all, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11.7 of SDG11.

5. Adaptation to climate change and resilience to disasters: This category will recognize a project that can demonstrate having significantly contributed to adaption to climate change and/or resilience to disasters, consistent with the principles underpinning Target 11b of SDG11.

• Sustainable Development Goal 15, Life on Land

6. Promotion, restoration and sustainable use of ecosystems: This category will recognize a project which, either through its siting, design or construction, significantly contributes to the promotion, restoration and/or sustainable use of ecosystems consistent with the principles underpinning SDG15.

JURY

• Peter Oborn (UK), Architect, London – Jury Chair, UIA 2030 Award Co-Chair – UIA Representative

• Andrew Rudd (USA), Human Settlements Officer, Global Solutions Division – UN-Habitat Representative

• Tina Saaby (Denmark), Director of The Danish Town Planning Institute – UIA Region I

• Violeta Komitova (Bulgaria), City Architect and Member of the Parliament of Bulgaria, Sofia – UIA Region II

• Anna Rubbo (USA), Senior Scholar, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Climate School, Columbia University, New York – UIA Region III

• Rob Adams (Australia), Director of City Design, City of Melbourne – UIA Region IV

• Nadia Tromp (South Africa), Founder, Ntsika Architects, Johannesburg – UIA Region V

• Hoàng Thúc Hào (Vietnam), Vice President, Vietnam Association of Architects, Founder of 1+1>2 Architects, Winner of the 2023 UIA Robert Matthew Prize and 2017 UIA Vassilis Sgoutas Prize – Alternate juror

• Ishtiaque Zahir Titas (Bangladesh), UIA 2030 Award Co-Chair, SDG Expert – UIA Alternate Juror

• Iman Gawad (Egypt), SDG Expert – Observer (non-voting) technical committee member

TIMELINE

The timeline of the award will be as follows:

• Award launch: 8 January 2024

• Deadline for questions: 5 February 2024

• Deadline for answers: 12 February 2024

• Deadline for submission of Stage 1 entries: 12 April 2024

• Shortlisted Stage 1 entries informed: 31 May 2024

• Deadline for submission of State 2 entries: 23 August 2024

• Results announcement at WUF12: 4-8 November 2024

SUBMISSION

All submissions must be made in English on the UIA awards' submissions platform, at https://uia.awardsplatform.com/

Download the information related to this competition here.