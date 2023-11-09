American School of Quito International Ideas Competition: Design of the New Campus of the American School of Quito

The American School of Quito Foundation (FCAQ) and the College of Architects of Pichincha (CAE-P) have announced the launch of an International Ideas Competition. The competition aims to solicit entries for the design and architectural direction of the school's new campus. The American School of Quito is renowned for its academic excellence and has shaped students with integrity, values, and principles for over 80 years. It provides a learning environment that fosters freedom, responsibility, and democracy while remaining committed to society's and the environment's well-being.

The initiative marks a significant achievement in the development of architecture and education in the city of Quito. It allows young and established architects worldwide to showcase innovative and iconic proposals that push the boundaries regarding language, technique, construction, and our perception of living spaces.

Professionals in the construction industry face the challenge of combining educational functionality with architectural aesthetics while incorporating sustainable and environmentally friendly elements.

"With the execution of this competition, we are paving the way for one of our community's most important and symbolic projects - the creation of a new campus, a new home. Our goal is to create the best campus in Latin America, and we are committed to achieving this through a process that upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and transparency," said Xavier Ponce, President of the FCAQ Board of Directors.

María Samaniego, the current president of CAE-P, emphasized that they have been implementing strict management practices to ensure optimal conditions for participation and infrastructure for the new campus of the American School of Quito. The institution has a well-established reputation and has been consistently contributing to society.

In the first stage of the competition requires teams to submit their credentials and portfolios. After evaluation by a specialized jury, the selected teams will move on to the second stage. In the second stage, design proposals will be developed based on guidelines established by both promoting institutions.

The deadline for submitting the requested documentation in digital format through email ideasamericano@cae.org.ec via Wetransfer is November 23, 2023.

Teams selected will receive significant remuneration for their work. Guidelines are available for download in English and Spanish at www.concursoscaep.com.

Networking and leveraging the transformative power of architecture and education are crucial for generating meaningful changes in the city and improving the quality of life for its residents. This alliance is a prime example of how important it is to take advantage of these elements.

Download the information related to this competition here.