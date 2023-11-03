The VII International Congress of Architecture: Urban Controversies

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fundación Arquitectura y sociedad

The VII International Congress of Architecture, focusing on Urban Controversies, is a must- attend event set to take place at the Baluarte Auditorium from November 15th to 17th, 2023. This event, hosted in Pamplona, will bring together experts from around the world to discuss critical issues in architecture and sustainable urban development. Organized by the Architecture and Society Foundation, this seventh edition of the International Architecture Congress is dedicated to examining the complex challenges faced by cities.

Under the guidance of Joan Clos, former mayor of Barcelona and former executive director of UN-Habitat, this seventh edition introduces a new theme: "Urban Controversies." The foundation aims to foster an international, multidisciplinary dialogue that's open and thought- provoking. They want to delve into the social, economic, regulatory, and governance challenges confronting cities and regions. Their objective is to decode and reevaluate the existing models of urban development through discussions involving key public and private stakeholders directly involved in urban planning and construction.

At the Congress, there will be discussions about the role of architects in both current and future city models. Additionally, concepts like density, buildability, land management, and public space regulation will be explored. These concepts make up the regulatory framework of cities and are essential for understanding the collective decisions made at the local level, which have a significant impact on the planet's future.

Distinguished architects, urban planners, and sociologists, including Richard Sennett, Kunlé Adeyemi, Sheila Sri Prakash, Ken Yeang, Olajumoke Adenowo, Shlomo Angel, Paul Karakusevic, and Marina Otero, among others, have confirmed their participation. The event will be inaugurated by the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, representing the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The Congress will feature insights from architects from various countries worldwide and showcase specific cases from cities such as the urban plan for Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, the growth of major cities like Rio de Janeiro and Lagos, and the unique case of Singapore.

Physical tickets are limited, with special discounts available for students and Pamplona residents. For those unable to attend in person, there will be an option to follow the Congress online with a small contribution to the Foundation's activities. Furthermore, the Foundation encourages student participation and offers group discounts for groups of more than 10 people.

For further information about the VII International Congress of Architecture at: https://congressofarchitecture.org/