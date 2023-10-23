Revit Flow 2.0 : Free Workshop for ArchDaily Supporters

As part of our collaboration with Parametric Architecture, we are happy to announce that all of our ArchDaily Supporters will have free access to a monthly workshop hosted by PAACADEMY.



This month's workshop is the second series of the Revit flow series By Mustapha Nachar. It will focus on intermediate to advanced Revit techniques, including designing using families, BIM techniques, and parametric tools to enhance the design process and produce BIM data schedules. By the end of this workshop, you will be able to create complex building elements and systems using advanced Revit features, and you will be able to produce detailed and accurate construction documentation.

Instructor: Mustapha Nachar



Date: October 28 - 29, 2023



Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT



Format: Online on Zoom



Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)



Registration Deadline: October 27, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/revit-flow-2-0-digital-members/

You can subscribe to our ArchDaily Supporters program here and review all the upcoming workshops in this article.