Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Revit Flow 2.0 : Free Workshop for ArchDaily Supporters

Revit Flow 2.0 : Free Workshop for ArchDaily Supporters

Save
Revit Flow 2.0 : Free Workshop for ArchDaily Supporters

As part of our collaboration with Parametric Architecture, we are happy to announce that all of our ArchDaily Supporters will have free access to a monthly workshop hosted by PAACADEMY.

This month's workshop is the second series of the Revit flow series By Mustapha Nachar. It will focus on intermediate to advanced Revit techniques, including designing using families, BIM techniques, and parametric tools to enhance the design process and produce BIM data schedules. By the end of this workshop, you will be able to create complex building elements and systems using advanced Revit features, and you will be able to produce detailed and accurate construction documentation.

Instructor: Mustapha Nachar

Date:  October 28 - 29, 2023

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours) 

Registration Deadline: October 27, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/revit-flow-2-0-digital-members/

You can subscribe to our ArchDaily Supporters program here and review all the upcoming workshops in this article.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Revit Flow 2.0 : Free Workshop for ArchDaily Supporters" 23 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008692/revit-flow-free-workshop-for-archdaily-supporters> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags