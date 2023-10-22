The Business of Design Lecture Series: For Architects Who Are Also in Business

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

The IE School of Architecture and Design is back with its Business of Design Series, where design meets business. The lecture series will explore a dynamic set of themes closely aligned with the Master in Business for Architecture and Design (MBArch), which is structured to enable architects and designers to become better managers, business developers and entrepreneurs.

The Business of Design Series explores an array of topics through the realms of entrepreneurship, business communication, journalism, marketing, and more topics surrounding the narrative of the built environment.

Their upcoming event on the series comes with an online panel discussion that will include Peter Murray OBE FRSA Hon. FRIBA, British writer and commentator on architecture and the built environment, currently serving as Chairman of New London Architecture and the London Society, in addition to being the Master of the Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects, as the moderator. The panel will also include Rose Marshall, Associate Director at ING Media and Marisa Santamaria, Journalist, Researcher, curator and professor of global contemporary movements and trends on Design, Architecture and Communication.

Join them for a thought-provoking online discussion on how journalism plays a pivotal role in shaping and communicating the stories behind architectural projects. Find out more here.