Tomorrow.Building World Congress 2023

Tomorrow.Building World Congress (Barcelona, November 7-9, 2023) is the new global event empowering the green and digital transition of buildings and urban infrastructures, a gathering of experts and leaders of the construction industry where to exchange ideas and foster business. Celebrated within the framework of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading event for cities, for this edition are expected over 25,000 professionals from more than 800 cities and over 600 international speakers that will share their vision on how to build a more sustainable and livable urban future.

This year’s event will focus on seven strategic topics covering the crucial issues for sustainable construction: Design Tech, Green Districts, Decarbonized Infrastructure, PropTech, Liveable Cities, Urban Strategies & Management, and Smart Building.