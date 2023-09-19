Call for Entries: Best Pivot Door Contest 2023

The Best Pivot Door Contest celebrates the transformation of grand ideas into tangible creations that redefine beauty. It is not only about recognizing excellence, but also inspiring and encouraging the industry to continually push the boundaries of design and innovation.

The contest invites architects, designers, door makers and partners to showcase their finest FritsJurgens pivot door projects. The aim is to honor the fusion of craftsmanship and creativity, emphasizing the elegance and functionality of pivot doors.

How to participate

Participating in the contest and submitting your pivot door project is a three-step process:

Register: Create an account on awards.fritsjurgens.com to get started.

Create an account on awards.fritsjurgens.com to get started. Begin your entry: After completing the registration, you will find the submission form, which needs to be filled out with accurate details.

After completing the registration, you will find the submission form, which needs to be filled out with accurate details. Submit for judging: When ready, submit your entry to be evaluated.

Download the full contest brief here, and submit your project here.

What are the contest categories?

There are 3 categories that participants can submit to:

Exterior pivot door

Interior pivot door

Specialty door (any special application of FritsJurgens pivot hinge constitutes a specialty door, for example, rotating bookshelf, wine cabinets etc.)

Out of all the entries, a special mention will be given to the tallest and the widest door, based on the measurements that you have provided.

What are the image requirements?

The photographs that are uploaded as entries need to be of high quality (professional) in a finished environment and not in an under-construction setting. There should be a minimum of 3 images of the following shots:

Door in open position

Door in closed position

Any detailing within the door

You may upload more than 3 photographs or videos of the door that portrays its functionality.

Who is eligible to participate in the contest?

The contest is open internationally. Both the maker and designer of the doors are eligible for nomination and winning an award. You may submit multiple entries if they are different doors.

What are the judging criteria?

Entries will be judged by the winners of the previous year's contest. The criteria for judging include design, application, uniqueness, overall contextual fit of the door in its surroundings, materials used, and provided specifications. In the event of a tie, FritsJurgens will hold a public vote to determine the winner.

Important dates

Call for entries: 11th September 2023

11th September 2023 Submission deadline: 6th November 2023

6th November 2023 Nominees announcement: Mid-November 2023

Mid-November 2023 Winners announcement: Early December 2023

Follow FritsJurgens on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn to receive regular updates regarding the Best Pivot Door Contest, or subscribe to The Blog Channel and receive updates directly.

Acknowledgment and awards

Recognition and Exposure: Projects that are nominated and awarded will be granted an official project certificate. The projects will be prominently featured across multiple platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and the FritsJurgens website. Additionally, nominated and winning projects will gain exposure through publication on ArchDaily, Architonic, and designboom.

Tangible Awards and Certificates of Excellence: The makers and designers of winning projects will be presented with physical awards and official certificates of excellence.

Ready to showcase your work?

Designing a pivot door is about crafting an experience and making a statement. It’s the meticulous attention to aesthetics and functionality that elevates an ordinary door to something extraordinary. Each detail, born from a deep understanding of design principles and a commitment to craftsmanship, turns a simple passage into an experience. To submit your project, enter here.

About the Best Pivot Door Contest

This year marks the fourth edition of the Best Pivot Door Contest. The previous editions were held in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, each one elevating the bar for exemplary pivot door design. Discover the Best Pivot Doors from last year here.