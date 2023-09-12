Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  AI Creative Challenge - Parametric Architecture

The AI Creative Challenge aims to encourage participants to use these AI-powered tools to generate visually impressive designs. Through human prompting, crafting, and imagination, participants will steer AI algorithms to create original designs that push the boundaries of architecture.

Incorporating AI tools like Midjourney and Dalle2 in the design process allows for rapid ideation, exploration, and visualization of concepts while deepening our understanding of AI's creative potential. These tools provide a unique opportunity to examine the interaction between human and artificial intelligence and assess the benefits of collaboration in the creative process.

Topic: AI Creative Challenge

Jury members: Joshua Vermillion, Tim Fu, Ida Saani Rasouli

Date: September 16 - 18, 2023

Time: Saturday 16:30 GMT - Monday 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Discord

Submission Duration: 3 hours

Registration Deadline: September 16, 2023

ArchDaily Supporters can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. You can review the upcoming workshops here.

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

