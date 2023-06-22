Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024

Save this picture! Fushan Ecological Greenway Design / Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co.,Ltd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

The world-renowned A' Design Award & Competition has opened its Call for Early Submissions to all those who would like to submit their designs in advance for the 2023-2024 period. The annual award recognizes designs in over 100 competition categories which are voted on by an international grand jury panel of scholars, journalists and design professionals. With a mission to inspire and recognize good design around the world, the A' Design Award is an all-rounder competition that seeks to promote the best of the many design professions and practices.

The winners of the award receive a number of benefits, such as international recognition, an award winner's kit, inclusion in an exhibition, an invitation to the gala night ceremony, and more. Within the available many categories for entry, some which might be of particular interest to the architectural community are: Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Furniture Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, and more.

To register for the Early Call, simply fill in the registration form and upload your designs to the site by June 30, 2023. Results will be announced to the public on May 1, 2023, including a special post on ArchDaily.

For inspiration, check out a selection of winners below from the Landscape Planning and Garden Design and the Planning and Urban Design categories from the 2022-2023 period.

