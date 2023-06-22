Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024

Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024

Save
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024

The world-renowned A' Design Award & Competition has opened its Call for Early Submissions to all those who would like to submit their designs in advance for the 2023-2024 period. The annual award recognizes designs in over 100 competition categories which are voted on by an international grand jury panel of scholars, journalists and design professionals. With a mission to inspire and recognize good design around the world, the A' Design Award is an all-rounder competition that seeks to promote the best of the many design professions and practices.

The winners of the award receive a number of benefits, such as international recognition, an award winner's kit, inclusion in an exhibition, an invitation to the gala night ceremony, and more. Within the available many categories for entry, some which might be of particular interest to the architectural community are: Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Furniture Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, and more.

To register for the Early Call, simply fill in the registration form and upload your designs to the site by June 30, 2023. Results will be announced to the public on May 1, 2023, including a special post on ArchDaily.

For inspiration, check out a selection of winners below from the Landscape Planning and Garden Design and the Planning and Urban Design categories from the 2022-2023 period.

River Cloud Outdoor Landscape by Shang Cai

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 11 of 11
River Cloud Outdoor Landscape / Chong Qing Shen Sheng Space Aesthetics. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Sekonj Garden Urban Space Design by Eskandarpour, Saeidizade and Sherafati

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 2 of 11
Sekonj Garden Urban Space Design / Sedigheh Eskandarpoor, Mahsa Saeedi zadeh, Parisa Sherafati. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Chengdu Hyperlane Park Retail Architecture by Aedas

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 8 of 11
Chengdu Hyperlane Park Retail Architecture / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

City Archipelago Biophilic Creative Blocks by Ning Zhang

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 5 of 11
City Archipelago Biophilic Creative Blocks / Photographer Ning Zhang, Designer, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Fushan Ecological Greenway Design by Tengyuan Design

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 4 of 11
Fushan Ecological Greenway Design / Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co.,Ltd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Nanxi National Park Oriental Landscapes by ZUP China

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 6 of 11
Nanxi National Park Oriental Landscapes / ZUP. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Shantang Street Phase IV Renewal Planning by Yi Jian Architects

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 10 of 11
Shantang Street Phase IV Renewal Planning / Yi Jian Architects, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

CR Hope Town Masterplan by Chongqing Architectural Design Institute

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 9 of 11
CR Hope Town Masterplan / Chongqing Architectural Design Institute, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Renewal of Lu Xun's Hometown Historical and Cultural Block by ZUP China

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 7 of 11
Renewal of Lu Xun's Hometown Historical and Cultural Block / ZUP. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Longking Pro Environmental Campus Industrial Public Landscape by Ballistic Architecture Machine

Save this picture!
Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 - Image 3 of 11
Longking Pro Environmental Campus Industrial Public Landscape / Photography by Wu Qingshan, Diagrams and illustrations by BAM. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

For more information, visit the A' Design Award & Competition site.

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: Daniela Porto. "Call for Early Submissions: A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024" 22 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002746/call-for-early-submissions-a-design-award-and-competition-2023-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags