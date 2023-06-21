As part of the ongoing research by NLÉ, African Water Cities is a vivid collection of essays, research, photographs and visions of African cities and communities by waterfronts evolving through two of the most significant trends of our time: rapid urbanization and a changing climate.

Coastal and waterfront cities in particular experience loss and damage due to significant increases in sea level, rainfall and flooding. At the same time, the opportunities for growth in African cities are increasing. The intersections of water and cities are therefore critical for the future of urban and rural developments in Africa – inhabited by people who are redefining our understanding of cities through innovative adaptations of spaces, materials and infrastructure – and invariably, existential factors of humanity and the environment.

Kunlé Adeyemi will be one of the speakers at the UIA World Congress 2023 in Copenhagen.

Contributors: Iwan Baan, Irit Ittner, John F. May, Steven Mithen, Hellen Njoki Wanjohi-Opil, Prof. Christopher Changwe Nshimbi, Dr. Joy Antonia Kategekwa, Taibat Lawanson, Denis W. Aheto & Peter Kristensen, Cristina D’Alessandro, Dr. Vincent N. Ojeh, Ngozi Finette Unuigbe & Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo

NLÉ / Water Cities Team: Shruti Maliwar, Dhara Mittal, Erik Tsurumaki, Daria Borovyk, Victoria Oshinusi, Zakariyya Zango

ISBN 9789462087767

Title African Water Cities by Kunlé Adeyemi, NLÉ

Author Kunlé Adeyemi

Publisher Marcel Witvoet, nai010 publishers

Publication year 2003

Binding Paperback

Language English

