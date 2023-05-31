Hello Wood Festival: Builder Summit - Open Call

Save this picture! Hello Wood Festival 2023- Builder Summit

The architecture festival Hello Wood will be back in July, bringing together designers, educators, students and young creatives from all over the world. This year the Hello Wood Festival is moving to a new, fascinating location: the “post-apocalyptic” crater of Haláp Mountain in Hungary. At this inspiring venue, participants will build for 8 days, which will be followed by a two-day music festival called Kráter. Lectures by invited renowned designers and architects (Karim Rashid, Arthur Mamou-Mani, Numen/For Use collective) will enrich the program.

Europe's most unique (future)building festival, the Hello Wood Builder Summit, will bring life to the basalt crater from July 6 to 15, with nearly 20 site-specific temporary installations and land art works taking over the former mine site. In addition, a new Hello Wood installation will be created, a spectacular land art piece that will function as a central event space during the festival.

The Hello Wood Festival is a unique community experience that goes beyond traditional summer camps, inviting participants to learn the philosophy of "learning by doing" and to create and learn together. It aims to promote the construction process as a platform for discussion, innovation and exchanging knowledge. Hello Wood is a democratic opportunity to connect different generations, designers and artists with various cultural, academic and professional backgrounds.

This year's event explores the links between intervention and naturalness, demolition and construction, and raises awareness of the human-environment-future relationship.

The Builder Summit and the Kráter music festival also play a key role in the recovery of the abandoned Zalahalap mine. In the long term, the installation, which will be used as a stage and central event space during the festival, will become a tourist attraction for the mine.

Download the information related to this competition here.