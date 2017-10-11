Zaha Hadid Architects Among 80 Designers to Create Dog Houses for UK Pet Charity

Who says architecture is only for humans? Not UK-based pet charity Blue Cross for Pets, whose BowWow Haus London campaign is bringing design into the doghouse.
Joining a growing list of more than 80 architects, designers and artists, Zaha Hadid Architects is the latest practice to design a one-of-a-kind dog kennel that will be be displayed before being auctioned off at a gala next May to benefit the more than 40,000 sick, injured and homeless pets helped by Blue Cross for Pets each year.
Named ‘Cloud,’ ZHA’s design is constructed from CNC-milled plywood and is elevated slightly off the ground to shield dogs from cold floor surfaces.
"Designed for the BowWow Haus exhibition, Cloud continues our ongoing commitment to support those doing great work in our community," said Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects.
Proceeds from the gala will go toward the renovation and refurbishment of Blue Cross' re-homing centre in Kimpton, UK, as well as toward promoting other community art projects led by event organizer, the Outdoor Arts Foundation.
Check out some additional kennel designs below!
Shiro Studio
AHA Design
The "Bark-alona Pavilion" - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty
Shiguru Foo-foo Pavilion - Jia-hao Syu, Design Haus Liberty
FT Architects with Bruce Oldfield
Studio Shaw
Matt Maynard
Brian O'Tuama Architects - INU-GOYA
JH - Collective kittycat - "The Diamond In The Woof"
BowWow Basil - Russian for Fish
Jeff Pelszynski - Fleischman Garcia Architects
See more designs and learn more about the event at the BowWow Haus London. website, here.