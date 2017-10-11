World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. France
  5. philippe gibert architecte
  6. 2010
  7. Poix-Terron Cultural and Sport Centre / philippe gibert architecte

Poix-Terron Cultural and Sport Centre / philippe gibert architecte

  • 05:00 - 11 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Poix-Terron Cultural and Sport Centre / philippe gibert architecte
Save this picture!
Poix-Terron Cultural and Sport Centre / philippe gibert architecte, © Nicolas Waltefaugle
© Nicolas Waltefaugle

© Marc-Olivier Luron © Sergio Grazia © Nicolas Waltefaugle © Sergio Grazia + 14

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. This double request for a media library and a gymnasium allowed us to explore this programmes diversity and to offer a single building, a cultural and sports centre, instead of two different buildings. This hybrid equipment takes place in the landscape, between a multipurpose room and a business incubator, and communicates with its environment, including the big nineteenth century house behind, through mirrored glass panes.

Save this picture!
© Marc-Olivier Luron
© Marc-Olivier Luron

The entrance, common for the two uses, is accessed via the forcourt, which gives its public building status. The shared hall, extension of the forcourt, opens on to the media library and the gymnasium, and also to an exhibition, reception or meeting space.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
© Nicolas Waltefaugle

Transparency enhances spaces fluidity and helps the two uses not only to coexist but also to be complementary. This complementarity is reinforced outside by the choice of metal cladding, which reminds the neighbouring industrial buildings.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
© Nicolas Waltefaugle

Media library space is completely opened, it's structured by volumetric division and wide vistas. The gymnasium part benefits from zenithal, and side subdued and soft, natural light. In the gymnasium extension the weight room is intimate and open to the back of the plot and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
© Nicolas Waltefaugle
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center France
Cite: "Poix-Terron Cultural and Sport Centre / philippe gibert architecte" 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881264/poix-terron-cultural-and-sport-centre-philippe-gibert-architecte/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »