  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. PF Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Casa dos Pátios / PF Architecture Studio

Casa dos Pátios / PF Architecture Studio

  • 09:00 - 11 October, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Casa dos Pátios / PF Architecture Studio
Casa dos Pátios / PF Architecture Studio, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 44

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From the architect. The Casa dos Pátios project aimed to rehabilitate an 18th century building located on the Sto Ildefonso street, Porto.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Section
Section
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The building which had throughout its existence diverse of uses, as services and housing, having even been used as a school, was abandoned and in pre-ruin state for decades.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The proposal intended to create a set of apartments and shops, retaining all the structure and spatial concept of preexistence.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The original building, although apparent from the outside having only two floors, actually contains a curious organization that takes shape on four habitable floors.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In spite of the advanced state of degradation, the Baroque organization still evident in the interior, namely in the stairs of access to the first floor, served as starting point for the definition of the proposal.

Floors
Floors

A simple and rigorous organization, where the spaces are strongly illuminated and marked by the conserved elements of the original spaces: the arcs of separation between divisions, granite masonry, carpentry elements and stairs.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The most affirmative moment of the project is the common stairway access to the second floor since it is a new element. It was the need to create thie element - and the impossibility of diluting in the whole - that led us to assume it, giving it a geometric and contemporary reading, coupled with an absolutely Baroque color.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The result is eleven apartments of t0, t1 and t2 typology, where the interior space creates a peaceful dialogue between the past and present, reflected in restrained and elegant spaces, animated by the variation of light.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
