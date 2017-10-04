Through Gardens House / BAM Architects Office

+ 26

Architects BAM Architects Office

Location Iran

Architects in Charge Babak Payvasteh, Maliheh Salimi

Area 122.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tahsin Baladi

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Imagine a retired person who after years of live on bureaucratic organizations, now wants to close his eyes to urban life, take a Scissor on his hand and smell the grapes that by himself planted it. His shelter is a house in a deprived and almost remote desert village near Isfahan city. Everything is bare and simple. So, there is no room for pretend. His home is a place for seeing and silence. Seeing the fast moves of birds on the wall and hearing the silence of desert stone. Sometimes, un-built is more important than built. There is courtyard in this house which could be a silent witness for many unexpected memories. Now built environment is in interaction with nature not in contradiction with. Part of it and For It!

This project is the result of gathering some functional spaces (look like bath, living room, etc.) around an open space. Although using a courtyard is a fundamental solution to Iranian architecture, recently many people neglect it. We tried to use a historical content (subjectivism) into the contemporary form (a simple cube). From the outside, the only thing which could be interesting about this house is its simplicity. An experimental plaster, which is made on site, is sprayed on the whole exterior walls and give an appearance look like adobe to the walls. A White stucco also covered all the interior walls to create a white canvas for placing some artworks.

Sustainability Dimension

We believe that this project could somehow sustainable because for the shortage of budget (almost 30000 US Dollar) and farness from big cities, we decided to use local materials and workers. So, we experimentally try some new building techniques alongside old techniques. Now, the local workers can do something which couldn’t do before this. Furthermore, our focus was to use local materials look like sand, stone, straw and etc.