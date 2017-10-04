Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture

+ 8

Structural Engineer Tim Gibney and Assoc. Engineers

Builder Keon Constructions

Town Planning Consultant Perry Town Planning

Acoustic Engineer Marshall Day Acoustic Engineers

Landscape Design Mcnuttndorff Landscapes More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Rhythm House is a renovation and extension to an existing Heritage 1920’s bungalow in West Brunswick. The owners approached me with a unique brief. A family of five and all accomplished musicians, they wanted a family home with the capacity to be a performance space and also a recording studio; a hybrid functioning home; a “Rhythm House”.

The Rhythm house is a home designed for a family of musicians. An existing Heritage timber bungalow is extended to provide new living areas, a specialised sound recording space and performance area that accommodates a grand piano. A dramatic contrast between the existing and proposed extension was important to the project.The structural expression of the new form is reminiscent of a well tuned instrument, like a deconstructed piano or double bass. The rhythm house adopts a new construction system of engineered LVL portal frames. These are expressed internally and externally and also provide a secondary function of providing the faceted internal surface ideal for an effective acoustic space.