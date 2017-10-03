World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Paula Santos Arquitectura
  6. 2007
  7. House in Porto / Paula Santos

House in Porto / Paula Santos

  • 05:00 - 3 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Porto / Paula Santos
Save this picture!
House in Porto / Paula Santos, © Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

© Luís Ferreira Alves © Luís Ferreira Alves © Luís Ferreira Alves © Luís Ferreira Alves + 13

Save this picture!
© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

From the architect. A residential unit in a rectangular site in a traditional Porto neighbourhood, its houses bordering the street and with large squares in the interior. The shape of the plot, a perfect rectangle measuring 8.30m x 33m in depth and the siting of the pre-existing house defined the parallelipiped shape of the new building made up of three floors. The structure of the building is of great simplicity.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

It reproduces the model of one-family homes which are very common in Porto. Indeed it reproduces the pre-existing house demolished to make way for the current building, with a passageway at the side, access to the square where the entrance to the house is.

Save this picture!
© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves
Save this picture!
© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The top floor comprises a terrace delimited by the high walls of the elevation, having only one opening to the side. The volume is cut into by embrasures in the surface of the elevation to endow all the rooms with light. White surfaces, marble cut to measure and some pieces designed especially, these are design details.

Save this picture!
© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Porto / Paula Santos" [Casa no Porto / Paula Santos] 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880794/house-in-porto-paula-santos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »