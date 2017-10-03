House in Porto / Paula Santos

+ 13

From the architect. A residential unit in a rectangular site in a traditional Porto neighbourhood, its houses bordering the street and with large squares in the interior. The shape of the plot, a perfect rectangle measuring 8.30m x 33m in depth and the siting of the pre-existing house defined the parallelipiped shape of the new building made up of three floors. The structure of the building is of great simplicity.

It reproduces the model of one-family homes which are very common in Porto. Indeed it reproduces the pre-existing house demolished to make way for the current building, with a passageway at the side, access to the square where the entrance to the house is.

The top floor comprises a terrace delimited by the high walls of the elevation, having only one opening to the side. The volume is cut into by embrasures in the surface of the elevation to endow all the rooms with light. White surfaces, marble cut to measure and some pieces designed especially, these are design details.