  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Lebanon
  5. NOTAN OFFICE
  6. 2015
  Le 13ème Roof Extension / NOTAN OFFICE

Le 13ème Roof Extension / NOTAN OFFICE

  • 02:00 - 3 October, 2017
Le 13ème Roof Extension / NOTAN OFFICE
Le 13ème Roof Extension / NOTAN OFFICE, © Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité

© Leva Saudargaité

© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité

From the architect. Le 13ème is a 250sqm roof extension and water tank project situated in a dense area of Beirut and realised by the Brussel based office NOTAN OFFICE led by Frédéric Karam.

© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité
Model. Image Courtesy of NOTAN OFFICE
Model. Image Courtesy of NOTAN OFFICE
© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité

A macrocosm unfolds at our feet. Highways, industries, schools, blocks, Hippodrome. In Beirut roofs are inhabited, private or shared, terraces or technical roofs. The flat roof on which is the extension, had to host water tanks. To make it habitable, a volume rises and contains this water in a common tank. The imposing mineral monolith orient the project towards the open panorama of the city. With its double orientation, this last floor becomes super transparent, open and ventilated, but still away from eye sights and the city turmoil. 

© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité
Plan
Plan
© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité

The project is strongly constrained by the structure and technical shafts of the irregular lower floors. Three cores articulates the project by defining clean and rational spaces. Circulation, kitchen and bathrooms. Free from partitions, at the 13th floor we wander between inside and outside always between a core and another. 

© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité

Privileged but at the same time belonging to the city, this last floor echoes Beirut with a similar brutality. The materiality is raw, stripped of all artifice. They are the most commonly used in the Lebanese construction but also try to reinterpret the "local taste". For example, the floor is made out of crushed white recuperated marble instead of the standard continuous rectangular marble flooring.

© Leva Saudargaité
© Leva Saudargaité
Cite: "Le 13ème Roof Extension / NOTAN OFFICE" 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880787/le-13eme-roof-extension-notan-office/>

