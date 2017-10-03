World
i

i

i

  6. 2015
  7. The Deck / Somdoon Architects

The Deck / Somdoon Architects

  • 00:00 - 3 October, 2017
The Deck / Somdoon Architects
The Deck / Somdoon Architects, © W Workspace
© W Workspace

© W Workspace © W Workspace © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio

  • Architects

    Somdoon Architects

  • Location

    Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, Thailand

  • Project Director

    Punpong Wiwatkul

  • Project Team

    Supachai Khiewngam, Passawan Vudhivanich, Prajanin Kongphorod, Thitaya Tansirisernkul

  • Area

    19000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    W Workspace, Spaceshift Studio

  • Interior Design

    Somdoon Architects

  • Collaborator

    Creative Crews

  • Landscape Architect

    Shma Co.,Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

From the architect. The Deck is located within a walking-distance to the famous Patong beach, one of the most notable beaches in Phuket, Thailand. The project is a 7-storey condominium that has been separated into 2 buildings to create the maximum view of the surrounded sea and mountain and to enhance the outdoor living lifestyle among the natural environment.

Isometric Diagram
Isometric Diagram

In accordance with the particular shape of the site, the axis of both buildings is placed parallel to the site which points towards the Andaman Sea. At the front building, an infinity edge swimming pool on the rooftop provides an impressive panoramic view of the sea. While at the rear building, a large on-ground swimming pool is the centre of all facility as well as a bridge where both buildings connect together. Units were designed to have full height aluminium frame window that unit width is longer than its depth. Therefore, the proportion allows the natural light to reach to the deepest interior space. Also, the typical unit’s bathroom is located next to the façade window for lighting and ventilation.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Section
Section
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

The Deck was named following its unique façade. An organisation of unit types with cantilevered balconies creates a distinctive façade pattern with large outdoor space. The cantilever is varied from 2.2 m. to 3.3 m. long, encouraging outdoor activities with natural light. The flatten aluminium railing is addressed in an appropriate angle that functions from creating privacy to covering air-condensing unit. Moreover, balcony ceilings from aluminium composite are in bright ocean blue that they seamlessly blend in with the colour of Andaman Sea and perfectly represent Patong beach’s nightlife.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The Deck is a mid-rise residence in the middle of pleasant scenery. The project has been thoughtfully designed with a coherent relation to the environment. Considering the captivating facade and the authentic elements, The Deck becomes one of the most outstanding buildings in Phuket.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Thailand
Cite: "The Deck / Somdoon Architects" 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880634/the-deck-somdoon-architects/>

