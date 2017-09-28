2017 LEAF Award Winners Announced

Arena International and pioneering technology leader ABB have announced the winners of the 2017 ABB LEAF Awards, celebrating the “projects and personalities that have made the biggest impact upon our built environment, and the international design community, over the last 12 months and beyond.”
This year, awards were given out across 19 categories dedicated to various aspects of building, including best façade design, best future building, and public building of the year, as well as a lifetime achievement award, this year given to Sir Peter Cook.
“To be given a Lifetime award by the ABB Leaf organisation is serious stuff,” said Cook. “It makes me look again at my work and realise that - since it is being taken seriously - I should reiterate again and again its espousal of the experimental, the investigatory and - sometimes- the audacious in architecture. Even at the age of 80 I regard my next building as potentially my best, my next book as my most readable and my next lecture as my naughtiest. I feel truly honoured.”
Projects were judged by an all-star jury panel including
- Alan Crawford, the Crawford Partnership
- Andrew Bromberg at AEDAS
- Firas Hnoosh, Perkins+Will
- Kai-Uwe Bergmann, BIG
- Michael Clark, AEDAS
- Michele Pasca di Magliano, Zaha Hadid Architects
- Paolo Rossi, SOM
- Theo Nicolaou, Areen Design
- Vanessa Brady OBE, SBID president
- and Viviana Muscettola, Zaha Hadid Architects.
Overall Winner
The Residences of 488 University Ave, Toronto, Canada / II BY IV DESIGN
Lifetime Achievement of the Year
Sir Peter Cook
Developer and Development Project of the Year
A multigenerational space, Olemps, France / CoCo Architecture,
Best Façade Design and Engineering of the Year – Sponsored by INOX Color
National Museum of Qatar, Doha, Qatar / ASTAD (with Ateliers Jean Nouvel)
Urban Design of the Year
Hamamyolu Urban Deck, Eskişehir, Turkey / Yazgan Design Architecture Ltd Co
Best Future Building of the Year (Under Construction)
Dallara Motorsport Academy, Parma, Italy / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia
Best Future Building of the Year (Drawing Board)
Chengdu City Music Hall, Chengdu, China / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas
Best Sustainable Development of the Year (Future)
Extension of the Family House, Bratislava, Slovakia / Cerno+Architekten
Best Sustainable Development of the Year (Completed)
German School Madrid, Madrid, Spain / GRUENTUCH ERNST ARCHITEKTEN
Public Building of the Year
Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre, Kuwait City, Kuwait / SSH
Refurbishment of the Year
Beyazıt State Library, Istanbul, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects - Melkan Gursel & Murat Tabanlioglu
Hospitality Building of the Year (Future)
Tetusa Oasis Resort, Cesme, Turkey / ENOTA
Hospitality Building of the Year (Completed)
Vommuli Island, Maldives / WOW ARCHITECTS | WARNER WONG DESIGN
Commercial Building of the Year Award
Factory in the Forest, Penang, Malaysia / Design Unit
Interior Design Award (Future) – Sponsored by Axolight
The Residences of 488 University Ave, Toronto, Canada / II BY IV DESIGN
Interior Design Award (Completed) – Sponsored by Axolight
XIV Toba Bettei, Toba-shi Mie Prefecture, Japan / Nikken Space Design
Residential Building of the Year (Multiple Occupancy)
Ishatvam 9, Ranchi, India / Sanjay Puri Architects
Residential Building of the Year (Single Occupancy)
Jungle House, Sǎo Paulo, Brazil / Studio MK27
Mixed-Use Building of the Year
City of the Sun, Rome, Italy / Labics & 3TI PROGETTI
Learn more about the ABB LEAF Awards and see all the shortlisted projects, here.